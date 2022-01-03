Is today a bank holiday? Why was the UK’s New Year’s Day holiday pushed back to Monday, January 3rd, 2022?

The UK bank holiday is pushed back one working day if New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday or Sunday.

The majority of the UK gets a day off work to celebrate New Year’s Day on most years, which can be good news if you partied too hard the night before.

This is especially good news if it falls on a Friday or Monday, giving us a three-day weekend to unwind and recuperate.

Fortunately, if New Year’s Day falls on a weekend, we won’t be deprived of a much-needed day off – here’s how it works.

When New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the UK bank holiday is moved back one working day to ensure that the general public is not inconvenienced.

As a result, all four UK nations will celebrate New Year’s Day on Monday, January 3rd, this year.

Scotland then gets an extra bank holiday on Tuesday, January 4th, in place of what would normally be January 2nd.

During Christmas, the same thing occurs.

Because Christmas Day and Boxing Day fell on Saturday and Sunday this year, the bank holidays were moved to Monday, December 27th, and Tuesday, December 28th, respectively.

Because New Year’s Day is on a Sunday next year, the first bank holiday of 2023 will be on Monday, January 2nd.

England and Wales always have the same bank holidays, but Scotland and Northern Ireland have some of their own.

The following are the bank holidays in England and Wales in 2022:

The following are the dates for Scotland’s bank holidays in 2022:

The following are the Northern Ireland bank holidays for 2022:

The UK will get an extra bank holiday in 2022, thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with a four-day weekend at the beginning of June.

On February 6, Elizabeth II will celebrate the 70th anniversary of her coronation.

However, because that date is also the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death, the monarch does not wish to commemorate it.

Instead, like the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, the Platinum Jubilee weekend has been set for the first week of June, with the summer month offering a better chance of good weather.

