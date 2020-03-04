Is Valorant coming to PS4 or Xbox One? Riot Games free-to-play release plans

Riot Games new free-to-play shooter looks a lot of fun, but will the developer bring the game to PS4 or Xbox One? Here’s everything you need to know.

Riot Games, best known for League of Legends, this weekend announced VALORANT, a bold new free-to-play competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter coming to PC, Summer 2020.

You can take a look at the game for yourself on the below gameplay preview, but for all intents and purposes, it looks like a mishmash between Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

You might have seen the game previously when it was teased some months back and known simply as ‘Project A’.

The many previews and announcements have understandably lead many PS4 and Xbox One owners to question whether the game might one day arrive on home consoles.

So, for those asking the question, or hoping to one day play Riot’s new highly anticipated tactical shooter on a PlayStation or Xbox anytime soon, here’s everything you need to know.

(A little forewarning, you’re likely not going to be happy with the answer)

For the time being, Riot Games has only announced VALORANT for PC.

There’s no word on whether they would bring the game to PS4 or Xbox One.

But even then, we would imagine that if the developer was targeting a console release, it would more likely arrive on next-gen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X, as opposed to the current crop.

Even then, the chances of a console release seem slim, to say the least.

A lot of marketing materials for the game released by Riot has talked up the games PC systems, almost to the point that it’s possible that Riot Games have no interest in a console release.

Here’s just one example:

“Because ensuring high-fidelity gameplay and maintaining competitive integrity matter the most in VALORANT , Riot Games invested in an unprecedented, best-in-class technical back-end to support the game, including: dedicated 128-tick servers for all global players, for free; a custom-built netcode in pursuit of precise hit registration; server authoritative game architecture and proprietary anti-cheat prevention and detection from day one.”

So, whilst we know you probably would love to see VALORANT playable on your home console, we certainly wouldn’t hold your breath waiting.

For more information about VALORANT, check out www.PlayVALORANT.com