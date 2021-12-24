Is your favorite liquor store among the PLCB’s top 50 in terms of sales?

Is your favorite liquor store among the top 50 in terms of sales at the PLCB?

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently released its Fiscal Year 2020-21 Annual Report, which includes information about the agency’s operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results.

The top 50 stores in terms of sales during the most recent fiscal year, as well as a few others from central Pennsylvania who finished among the top 100, are listed below.

In total, 606 stores were operated by the system across the Commonwealth.

This list includes the store’s address and city, as well as the number of transactions and dollar sales.

E-Commerce Fulfillment Center * Licensee Service Center **

*2238 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, (16,155), (dollar)21,148,450

2, 5956 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, (dollar)20,905,063

**East Greenville Business Center, 668 Gravel Pike, East Greenville, (dollar)19,385,142

5000 Oxford Dr., Bethel Park (246,556), (dollar)16,565,889

(dollar)15,953,098 at 5, 132 Veterans Lane, Doylestown (246,191).

6, Cranberry Mall, 20111 Route 19, Cranberry Township, (239,962), (dollar)15,722,762

(dollar)15,636,330, 7, *855B Pennsylvania Boulevard, Feasterville, (12,121),

281-106, 180 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, (dollar)15,619,012

974 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, (234,812), (dollar) 15,209,752

Flourtown, (226,808), 11, 1440 Bethlehem Pike, (dollar)14,446,194

12, Robinson Plaza Town Center, 1106 Park Manor Boulevard, Pittsburgh, (245,026), (dollar) $14,416,621.

62 Greenfield Ave., Ardmore, (199,465), (dollar)14,129,039

(dollar)13,956,451 at 14, Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road, Wyomissing, (237,136).

(dollar)12,612,830, 15, 212 South State St., Newtown, (200,557)

16, Columbus Commons, 1940 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia (226,817), (dollar)12,593,044

1565 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, (244,120), (dollar)12,516,070

2547 E Market St., #18 York Marketplace

(dollar)12,369,509 (245,929) York

229,383, (dollar)11,963,377, 19, 125 W Dekalb Pike, King Of Prussia

100 Willowbrook Lane, West Chester (11,123), (dollar)11,774,366

5070 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, (dollar)11,333,546

221839 East Ridge Pike, Royersford, (229,440) (dollar)11,293,854

23, West Shore Plaza, Lemoyne, 1200 Market St., (231,319), (dollar)11,211,805

1955 Wharton St., 24th Floor

(dollar)11,204,858 Pittsburgh, (255,973)

Clarks Summit, 222 Northern Boulevard, (178,967), (dollar)11,161,479

26, Crest Plaza, 1516 North Cedar Crest Boulevard, Allentown, Pennsylvania, 182,284, (dollar)11,157,906

(dollar)10,846,624 at 27, 1682 North Atherton St., State College, (203,489).