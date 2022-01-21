ISIS terrorists in eastern Iraq kill 11 Iraqi soldiers.

In eastern Iraq, DaeshISIS terrorists kill 11 Iraqi soldiers.

According to a military officer, forces have launched a manhunt for the assailants.

BAGHDAD is the capital of Iraq.

According to a military source, at least 11 Iraqi soldiers were killed in an attack by the DaeshISIS terrorist group in eastern Iraq on Friday.

DaeshISIS terrorists attacked a military base between Talaa and Um al-Karami in Diyala province, an Iraqi military officer told Anadolu Agency.

The officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that 11 Iraqi army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the attack.

Military reinforcements arrived on the scene, he said, and began an operation against the attackers.

Iraqi authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Iraq declared victory over DaeshISIS in 2017, reclaiming all territory controlled by the terrorist group since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country’s territory.

The group, on the other hand, still has sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and occasionally attacks.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.