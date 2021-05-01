Iskra Svit, Levice Patriots win in Slovak basketball playoffs second round

BRATISLAVA, April 28 (Xinhua) — Iskra Svit produced a strong third period to overcome the Spis Knights 107-93 and level the best-of-five series at 1-1 in the Slovak basketball premiership semifinals on Wednesday.

Game 2 between Svit and Knights was decided in the third period when the home team crushed the visitors 35-14, building a comfortable 30-point lead under the leadership of its American duo Dominic Green (29 points in the game) and De’Sean Parsons (25 points, 16 rebounds).

In the final period, the Spis Knights tried to mount a comeback, cutting the deficit to 13 thanks to a streak of 15 points, but it was not enough to influence the outcome.

Elsewhere, the Levice Patriots beat Inter Bratislava 78-63 on the road to stretch the lead in the series to 2-0.

In Bratislava, Levice took over the scoreboard in the second period and managed to hold on until the final buzzer. Enditem