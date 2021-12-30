Islamic Jihad has issued a statement condemning the assassination of a Palestinian hunger striker.

For the past 136 days, Hisham Abu Hawash has been fasting in an Israeli prison.

Palestine, RAMALLAH

A Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike in an Israeli prison would be considered an assassination, according to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

If Hisham Abu Hawash, who has been on a hunger strike for 136 days, is “martyred,” the Islamic Jihad movement’s leader Ziyad Al-Nakhala said in a statement that “we will consider this a premeditated assassination carried out by the enemy (Israel) and we will deal with the matter in accordance with the requirements of our commitment to respond to any assassination.”

The Palestinian Prisoners Club (PCC), an NGO that advocates for Palestinian prisoners’ rights, expressed concern earlier Thursday that Abu Hawash is in “critical health” in Israel’s Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

Abu Hawash “continues his battle (his hunger strike) for the 136th consecutive day” while Israeli authorities “refuse to respond to his demand to end administrative detention,” according to the statement.

Abu Hawash is one of approximately 60 prisoners and administrative detainees on hunger strike in protest of Israel’s administrative detention policy.

Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to hold a detainee indefinitely without facing charges or facing a trial.

Abu Hawash, a father of five, was detained by Israeli authorities in October.

On the 27th of February, 2020, he will be placed in administrative detention.

According to institutions monitoring the situation and treatment of prisoners, at least 500 of the 4,550 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons are administrative detainees.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.