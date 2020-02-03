Islamic State claims London knifeman is one of its ‘fighters’ after stabbing spree

The terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) named Sudesh Amman, who stabbed two people in London before being shot by police officers, as one of its fighters.

A statement released by the jihadist group through its media outlet Amaq, said the man answered its call to attack civilians in nations opposing IS. Earlier outlets linked to IS celebrated the 18-year-old man’s stabbing spree, but stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attack. No evidence was offered of any closer links to the terrorist organization other than his online support for their genocidal cause.

Amman was jailed in 2018 for possessing and sharing terrorist propaganda. He was recently released from prison and remained on a terrorist watch list. He went on a knife rampage on Sunday on Streatham High Road, stabbing two people. A third person was mildly injured by glass that was shattered by police gunfire.

IS has a record of claiming credit for attacks by so-called ‘lone wolf’ terrorists under the premise that they had been inspired to violence by its propaganda.

