Islamophobia in Europe has ‘worsened’ in 2020, according to a new report.

The cover of this year’s report features French President Emmanuel Macron because of his policies, according to co-editors.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to a new report released on Wednesday, Islamophobia in Europe has “worsened, if not reached a tipping point.”

Enes Bayrakli, an international relations professor at Istanbul’s Turkish-German University, and Farid Hafez, a political scientist at Georgetown University’s Bridge Initiative, co-edited the 886-page report titled European Islamophobia Report 2020.

“Many observers will unanimously agree that the state of Islamophobia in Europe has not only not improved, but has worsened, if not reached a tipping point,” they wrote in their annual report, which has been published since 2015.

It was one of the reasons, according to the editors, that they chose a politician for the front cover of this year’s edition, which features French President Emmanuel Macron, who “is widely regarded as representing a centrist and mainstream political movement.”

“This fact serves as yet another indication that the center has become more extremist in its anti-Islamophobia stance.

“Muslims in France and Austria have been left in the hands of brutal state violence that has been legitimized under the guise of counter-terrorism legislation,” they claimed.

They claimed that the closure of the French monitoring group Collectif contre l’islamophobie en France (CCIF, Collective Against Islamophobia in France) demonstrates “how far state Islamophobia has progressed.”

In the meantime, the report’s launch was marked by an online panel discussion titled Islamophobia and the Attack on Civil Liberties in Europe.

Hafez, as well as Amani Hassani of UK-based Keele University and Amina Smits of Istanbul 29 Mayis University, participated in the discussion, which was moderated by Bayrakli.

Bayrakli echoed the report, claiming that Macron is on the report’s cover because of his policies.

He was referring to a French anti-separatism law that the government claims is designed to strengthen the country’s secular system, but critics believe it restricts religious freedom and marginalizes Muslims.

The law has been criticized for focusing on France’s Muslim community, which is Europe’s largest, with 3.35 million members, and placing restrictions on many aspects of their lives.

‘Institutionalized Islamophobia’ has entered a new era.

In turn, Hafez discussed Islamophobia in France.

