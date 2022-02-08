Island Boys’ rental home was raided after a drive-by shooting killed an 8-year-old girl and a suspect was arrested.

After a drive-by shooting that killed an eight-year-old girl, the rental home of TikTok stars Island Boys was raided, and the suspect was arrested.

The rental home of a TIKTOK couple was searched after an eight-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting.

On Monday, a SWAT team from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the property, according to TMZ.

The home is currently rented by TikTok duo Island Boys, also known as Alex and Franky Venegas, according to the outlet.

The pair were not apprehended, but one of their alleged associates, murder suspect Andrew James Thomas, was, according to the outlet, detained.

Thomas grew up with the boys, according to their manager, according to TMZ.

However, Coral Springs Police Sgt Ernesto Bruna told the outlet that it’s unclear whether Thomas was staying at the house or just paying a visit to the social media celebrities.

During the raid, Alex Venegas was reportedly present.

When SWAT knocked on their door, Alex told cops that Thomas ran toward him in a hallway with a black handgun and an extended magazine.

Alex went on to say that Thomas tried to persuade him to put the gun away, but he refused.

He went on to say that he saw Thomas dash into the laundry room and emerge empty-handed.

The gun was later discovered in the laundry room, according to police.

Thomas was arrested for possessing a firearm and violating his probation in a separate robbery case.

Alex was also charged with first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of an eight-year-old girl in Palm Beach, according to the news outlet.

The pair had no idea Thomas was a suspect in a drive-by shooting, according to the TikTokers manager.

“We just knew him as a quiet kid who would come and hang out and do his thing and then go back to whatever he had going on,” the manager claimed, adding, “but we had no clue about any of these allegations against him.”

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.