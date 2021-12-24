Islands refuse entry due to an outbreak on a third cruise ship based in Florida.

Islands refuse entry after an outbreak on a third cruise ship based in Florida.

MIAMI (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak occurred for the third time this week on a cruise ship based in South Florida, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached its highest level since the pandemic began.

The Carnival Freedom cruise ship was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba after an undisclosed number of passengers and crew caught the virus, according to a statement from Carnival.

The ship, which carries 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members, was set to return to Miami on Sunday after an eight-day cruise.

According to Carnival, passengers were required to be vaccinated and tested before leaving last Saturday.

“Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number of passengers in isolation due to a positive COVID test,” according to the statement.

“We plan for this possibility in our protocols, and we put them in place as needed to protect our guests and crew’s health and safety.”

A passenger on board, Ashley Peterson, tweeted a photo of a Dec.

22 letter from the captain of the ship apologizing for the ship’s inability to stop in Aruba and Bonaire.

Passengers would receive (dollar)100 in onboard credit per room, as well as refunds for planned excursions, according to the letter.

This is the third outbreak this week on Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise ships departing from Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the record for the most cases in a single day since the pandemic began in the US in March 2020.

The new record was set as a result of the spread of the new omicron variant across Florida.

Last August, during the peak of the delta variant wave in Florida, there were 27,802 cases reported on a single day.