Isolation nation: Australia in lockdown, with schools, nursing homes and maternity units CLOSED

Tens of thousands of Australians have been forced into isolation, as offices, schools and even a maternity ward go into lockdown over coronavirus fears.

Health workers at Canterbury, Liverpool and Ryde Hospitals in New South Wales have been struck by the deadly respiratory disease, forcing dozens into isolation.

At the embattled Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care centre in north-west Sydney, vulnerable, elderly residents face a terrifying wait – as yet another worker tests positive.

One resident, 95, has already died after contracting the disease, with staff now refusing to work at the centre – forcing NSW Health to send in its own team.

To date, the virus has infected nearly 97,000 people and killed more than 3,300 worldwide.

NSW chief health office Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Friday: ‘We’ve had another worker at the aged care facility confirmed today, that takes it to four residents and two health care workers.’

‘We could see other cases in that nursing home and that wouldn’t surprise me, what we are trying to do is stop further spread.’

Meanwhile, the 17 children from the Banksia Cottage day care centre, who visited the Lodge last week have tested negative for coronavirus.

But a 16-year-old boy at the nearby Epping Boys High School is now battling the disease in hospital, forcing the school to close.

It is the first school in Australia to close down, after similar action was taken in Italy, Japan, South Korea and France.

The teenage boy’s mother works at Ryde Hospital, alongside a 53-year-old doctor who is already infected.

That hospital has seen 40 medical staff forced into isolation, including 13 doctors, 23 nurses and four others.

A further eight patients of the doctor are showing no symptoms, while 29 other patients identified as casual contacts are being chased up.

But in more worrying news, NSW officials revealed on Friday that a woman previously diagnosed with the disease had been working at Canterbury Hospital in western Sydney.

The maternity centre at the Sydney Adventist Hospital in Wagroonga was put into lockdown on Friday amid fears patients and their babies could be left vulnerable to the disease.

Visitors are still being allowed into Mater Hospital’s maternity ward, but are being asked to stay away if a person is ill or has flu-like symptoms.

The woman, from Iran, had worked two shifts at the hospital since returning to Australia, coming into close contact with 28 staff members.

At Liverpool Hospital, a further 23 staff members are in isolation, after a doctor tested positive after attending the same radiology seminar as the doctor from Ryde.

Neither had recently returned from overseas or been in direct contact with any confirmed coronavirus patient.

Meanwhile at Sydney’s largest private hospital, The San, the maternity ward banned all visitors.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an agreement with states and territories to bear the health costs of tackling the coronavirus on a 50/50 basis, which could end up costing $1 billion.

Mr Morrison said it was a stand-alone arrangement, with $100 million put down upfront, and not linked to any other funding arrangements.

‘This is about dealing with the coronavirus, and making sure that the states, as they are leaning forward and responding we are leaning forward and responding with them,’ he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

The commonwealth will contribute $500 million while the states make up the rest.

‘It could be more, but we at least have to enter into these arrangements having some sense of the scale of what we’re dealing with here,’ Mr Morrison said.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said officials are looking at ways to help vulnerable communities within Australia, such as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and people with disability.

Vodafone evacuated its head office in North Sydney over fears an employee has coronavirus.

The staff member recently returned home from Japan when they fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

One of 1,000 employees in the building, the worker is being tested for the deadly virus, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Staff have been told to work from home until further notice, as other businesses fear they too will soon be forced to close.

A spokesman for BaptistCare, which runs the affected Dorothy Henderson Lodge care home confirmed four residents had been affected so far.

One of these people, the 95-year-old woman, has already lost her life and the other three are in hospital.

Staff are now refusing to go to work, leaving bosses in an ‘unprecedented’ position and scrambling to provide care for the already vulnerable residents.

‘Outside our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our staff and teams, our major priority is having resources in place to deliver ongoing care for our residents in the coming days and weeks ahead,’ a spokesmen said.

‘A number of team members have advised us they will not be coming to work at Dorothy Henderson Lodge.

‘In the current circumstances we cannot force our team members to come to work.’

Staff from the wider BaptistCare network are working in the centre, alongside additional staff from NSW Health.

‘The current situation is unprecedented and requires a collaborative, cross-industry and government response,’ the spokesman added.

A school in Victoria has also asked a group of students and their families to self-isolate, as two Indonesian students are tested for the virus.

They are two of 13 teenage students on an exchange visit with the Shepparton Goulburn Valley Grammar School.

On Thursday evening,the school discovered the group had travelled to Melbourne on February 29 on a Singapore Airlines.

The flight carried a 40-year-old Tasmanian man who was later diagnosed with coronavirus.

Two of the group are believed to have developed a cough, and are now being tested.

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard admitted on Friday morning that efforts to contain the virus ‘probably’ wouldn’t work.

‘It’s going to get more people,’ he told Karl Stefanovic on Today.

‘I think we have nine now who have actually been infected on our soil rather than coming in from overseas and that means that we are getting an increasing number of people who are passing it on.

‘It’s likely to unfortunately become not a containment issue but how do we manage this as it rolls out.