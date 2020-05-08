Israel: a unity government between Netanyahu and Gantz from May 13

Ministerial portfolios will be shared equally between the two camps, and Netanyahu will remain as prime minister for the next 18 months.

After the Supreme Court, Parliament on Thursday gave its blessing to a government of union between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ex-rival Benny Gantz who are to be sworn in on May 13, the date of the end of the longest political crisis of modern Israeli history.

After stormy exchanges, not to say pertaining to the “balagan” (disorder in Hebrew), until late Wednesday evening on amendments to this project, the government agreement was validated by the deputies of the Knesset, the Parliament Israeli.

Fair Ministerial Portfolios

Late Wednesday evening, the Supreme Court, seized by various organizations questioning the legality of the agreement, gave the green light without, however, clearing Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of corruption in a series of cases and whose trial, postponed because of the pandemic, should normally start at the end of the month.

“We have found no legal reason preventing Prime Minister Netanyahu from forming a government (…) but this conclusion we have reached does not in any way diminish the gravity of the charges against Prime Minister Netanyahu”, said indicated the judges.

Netanyahu and Gantz have already announced for their part the presentation of the next government on May 13, in which the ministerial portfolios will be shared equally between the two camps, with a total of 32 ministers for the first six months, which will subsequently increase to 36 , the highest number of ministers in the history of the country.

In addition to the sharing of power and the maintenance of Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister for the next 18 months, the government will have the task of managing the deconfinement and the restarting of the Israeli economy which was running at full speed before the crisis linked to the new coronavirus. He will also have to pronounce in detail on the project to annex sections of the occupied West Bank.

Cross the “corona”

After these months of crisis, Benny Gantz had agreed to form a coalition with Benjamin Netanyahu despite his indictment, in order to allow Israel to weather the pandemic of new coronavirus which has now infected approximately 16,000 people, of whom 239 have died, and made jump unemployment from 3.4% to 27%.

“A single mother with two children, who lives in a rented apartment and has lost her job, will find herself on the streets next month,” warned Yair Lapid, a former ally of Benny Gantz who was hostile to the agreement, on Wednesday.

READ ALSO >> Coronavirus: in Israel, spies are already tracking the sick via their phones

Promotions

“This is what we should be tackling, not which politician gets which job,” he added, calling on politicians to focus on the country’s socio-economic problems rather than focusing on worry about job sharing in the new administration.

Benjamin Netanyahu has already announced the reopening of primary schools, still shy on the ground, and that of the majority of shops and businesses, which can now gather 50% of their staff in one place. And thousands of Palestinian workers have been able to return to work on the Israeli side.

“Annexation Government” for Palestinians

The agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz also provides for the announcement from July 1 of measures for the implementation of the plan of the American President Donald Trump on the Middle East which foresees the annexation by Israel of the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements in the West Bank occupied since 1967 by the Hebrew state, an explosive subject. The annexation of these territories means that they would officially form part of Israel, which would thus extend its eastern border to Jordan.

READ ALSO >> Israeli settlements: “Netanyahu has almost written Trump’s program on Israel”

The population of the colonies in the West Bank has jumped by 50% during the last decade under the impulse of Benjamin Netanyahu in power without interruption since 2009. Today, more than 450,000 people live there, distributed in a hundred colonies, where thousands of Palestinians work.

They – from the secular Fatah of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the Hamas Islamists in power in Gaza – oppose Donald Trump’s plan to make Jerusalem the “indivisible” capital of the “Jewish state” of Israel . And they have already baptized the future Netanyahu / Gantz administration of “annexation government”.