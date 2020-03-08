Israel Adesanya defends UFC middleweight title against Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya has defended his UFC middleweight title in one of the most bizarre championship fights in the sport’s history.

Adesanya, 30, was given a unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night local time.

The fight began in odd fashion with Romero, 42, standing still with his guard up in the middle of the octagon, with neither fighter landing a blow for the best part of the first two minutes.

Their tentative performance led to boos from the crowd and referee Dan Miragliotta telling the pair: ‘Come on, fight’.

After retaining his belt, the man known as ‘The Last Stylebender’ admitted it was an ‘odd’ contest.

‘It was an odd fight, but at least I did what I had to do…’ Adesanya said.

‘Look at his leg, he’s going to be limping… I did what I had to do to win that fight.’

Asked by commentator Joe Rogan what he was expecting from Romero, Adesanya said: ‘He plays the game in lulls, he does what he can to lull you into a false sense of security.’

Adesanya won his title at UFC 243 by beating Australian Robert Whittaker last October – who has beaten Romero twice – did not disappoint with his arrival in the octagon, picking up where he left off in Melbourne last October.

Paying tribute to his Nigerian and New Zealand heritage, he walked to the octagon with women on either side, lining the way by dropping flower petals at his feet.

By contrast Romero, 42, entered T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with little fanfare as he looked to win the middleweight belt.

Romero, a former Olympic gold medalist, previously lost a fight for the interim title to Whittaker in June 2018.

Just minutes after watching one of the greatest fights in UFC history between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the packed crowd got on the back of Romero.

After a lacklustre first round the trend looked set to continue, until Romero landed a flurry of blows with about two minutes to go in the second stanza.

But that spurred Adesanya into action for the first time in the fight, with the Kiwi star offering up a series of high kicks and precise jabs.

Adesanya continued to work his way into the fight in the third round, taking it on the judges scorecards according to UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

But just as the intensity of the fight increased at the start of the fourth round, it once again came to a halt when Romero received an inadvertent poke in the eye.

After a brief break so that a doctor could check the Cuban’s eye, the two returned to the fight.

The pair traded blows evenly in the fifth round, by which point the high amount of leg kicks delivered by Adesanya to Romero’s right leg was beginning to take its toll.

Adesanya is expected to defend his title against undefeated Brazilian Paulo Costa later this year.