Israel and Germany agree to purchase 3.4 billion dollars worth of submarines.

Israel and Germany have agreed to collaborate on the development and purchase of three advanced submarines, the first of which will be delivered in less than nine years.

A deal worth €3 billion ((dollar)3.4 billion) was signed with the German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, according to a statement released by the Israeli government on Thursday.

A €850 million ((dollar)963.52 million) industrial strategic cooperation agreement was also signed.

The Israeli government recently postponed a vote on forming a Knesset commission of inquiry to look into the agreement amid allegations of corruption.