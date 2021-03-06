Israel, Austria, Denmark create R&D fund for producing COVID-19 vaccines

JERUSALEM, March 4 (Xinhua) — Israel, Austria and Denmark announced on Thursday the establishment of a new research and development (R&D) fund and possibly factories for producing COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are establishing a joint R&D fund and we are discussing the possibility of a joint investment to establish vaccine production facilities,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in Jerusalem alongside Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Kurz said that the coronavirus pandemic could be defeated “only with a global cooperation,” adding that his country will need about 30,000,000 vaccines.

Frederiksen lauded Israel’s vaccine rollout, adding that her country was “very inspired by Israel’s ability to roll out the vaccines.”

Netanyahu said that most of Israelis over the age of 50 have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In about four-five weeks, we’ll finish vaccinating all the 50+. Within eight weeks, we’ll finish all the people in Israel above 16 years old, except those who won’t vaccinate for any price,” he said. Enditem