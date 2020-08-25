Israel bans entry of goods, vehicles into Gaza Strip: Palestinian sources

GAZA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Israeli authorities on Sunday prohibited the entry of goods and modern vehicles into Gaza Strip through the only commercial crossing of Kerem Shalom on the borders between southern Gaza Strip and Israel, said Palestinian security sources.

“The Israeli ban excludes foods, as well as the medical supplies,” the sources added, noting that “the Israeli authorities prevented trucks carrying goods and modern vehicles from entering the strip.”

According to the sources, the new Israeli decision came after the banning of entering of fuel into the strip, stressing that the “situation in the coastal enclave will be deteriorated.”

Israeli authorities have not commented on it officially yet. However, Israeli public radio reported that the new Israeli decision came as a result of the ongoing launching of arson balloons from the strip into Israeli towns.

The radio noted that 18 homemade rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli towns during the past week. Enditem