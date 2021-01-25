Israel bans flights to prevent spread of new COVID-19 variants

JERUSALEM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Israeli cabinet approved on Sunday a ban on incoming and outgoing passenger flights to prevent the spread of new coronavirus variants.

The shutdown will come into effect at midnight (2200 GMT) between Monday and Tuesday and will last until Jan. 31, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Arrivals will be banned and landings will be permitted only in a few exceptions including cargo flights, medical emergencies, and fire service flights.

Departures will also be banned except for medical emergencies, legal procedures and attending a funeral of a relative.

“We are closing today the (international) Ben Gurion Airport,” Netanyahu said at the beginning of the cabinet meeting.

“We are closing the skies hermetically,” Netanyahu said, adding that the measure was taken to prevent the spread of new coronavirus variants.

He said that move is needed also to “ensure the fast advancement” of Israel’s large-scale vaccination drive.

Israel has been in a third nationwide lockdown since Dec. 19, which is expected to be lifted on Jan. 31.

With a population of about 9 million people, Israel reported on Sunday morning a total of 595,097 COVID-19 cases and 4,361 deaths from the virus. Enditem