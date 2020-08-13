Israel bars fuel shipment to Gaza, slashes allowed fishing zone

GAZA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Israeli authorities announced late Wednesday night that it decided to bar the fuel shipment to Gaza and slash the allowed fishing zone for Gaza fishers from 15 to eight nautical miles.

The Israeli decision was made in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into southern Israel, according to the Times of Israel website.

Earlier on Wednesday, some masked young men launched balloon-borne explosive and incendiary devices into Israel, sparking around 24 fires, the news website said.

The Israeli side held the Hamas movement “responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip,” adding that “Hamas will bear the repercussions of the violence that targets the citizens of Israel.”

The Gaza-based Fishermen Committees said in a press statement that Israeli naval forces chased fishermen and forced them to fish only within eight nautical miles off the coast. Enditem