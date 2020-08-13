Israel begins mass production of innovative sticker for surgical mask protection

JERUSALEM, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — An innovative Israeli-developed nanofiber sticker, which enhances the protection of surgical masks, has been put into mass production, said northern Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) on Thursday.

In late March, about a month after the coronavirus outbreak in Israel, the Technion announced one of the first personal protective equipment developments for protecting medical teams from the virus.

The unique sticker called “Maya” is comprised of a nanofiber sheet, and can be easily adhered to a protective mask, significantly improving its effectiveness against the virus.

Due to its tiny size, the virus can penetrate a standard protective mask, where the pores between fibers are comparatively large, in the order of hundreds of microns.

However, the nanoscale pores of the sticker prevent the virus from penetrating the mask, and the researchers incorporated biocides substances into the fiber sheet that neutralize trapped viruses within a few seconds.

Recently, the Technion has signed an agreement with DYKAM printing plant in northern Israel for high-scale production of the sticker.

The agreement will enable the innovative sticker to be available for medical staff and the general public.

The product has been approved by the authorities in Israel, and according to the Technion, it is expected to be soon approved by the authorities in the United States and Europe. Enditem