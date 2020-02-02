Israel boosts forces in West Bank amid Trump’s Mideast peace plan

JERUSALEM, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Israel has deployed more troops in the occupied West Bank, the army said on Wednesday evening, in the wake of the unveiling of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

“It has been decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria (the Israeli term for West Bank) and Gaza Divisions with additional combat troops,” a military spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the move was made following an “ongoing situation assessment.”

Ahead of the announcement of the Mideast peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century” on Tuesday, the army deployed more infantry troops in the Jordan Valley, an area that Israel could annex according to plan.

The unveiling of the plan stoked anger among the Palestinians, who denounced it as biased and unfair.

Israel fears the plan will spark protests in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip, territories seized by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, leader of the centrist Blue and White party, welcomed the plan and said that they are ready to implement it.