Israel brings COVID-19 test reagents from ROK due to shortage

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Xinhua) — Israel conducted a quick operation to bring COVID-19 test reagents from the Republic of Korea (ROK), Israel’s leading airline EL Al and Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

The air shipment includes reagents for performing tens of thousands of coronavirus tests. The substance detects the chemical response to the virus, thereby confirming or denying infection.

In recent days there has been a shortage of reagents in Israel, which could have reduced the number of tests, standing at about 8,300 tests a day during the past week.

The shipment from ROK also includes 30,000 protective suits for medical teams.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli embassy in Seoul arranged a permission to land in Seoul, which is not a destination for the El Al.

El Al’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, temporarily converted into a cargo plane, landed in Seoul on Tuesday and flew back the next day with the shipment.

Israel signed a deal worth 90 million new shekels (about 25.2 million U.S. dollars) with Chinese biotech giant BGI Genomics in equipment and substance supply for novel coronavirus tests, the health ministry said Tuesday.