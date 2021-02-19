Israel closes runway at Ben Gurion airport as construction cranes pose danger

JERUSALEM, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Israel has shut down the main landing runway at the Ben Gurion International Airport due to huge cranes placed at a nearby private construction site, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said on Wednesday.

This is one of three runways at Israel’s main airport, located near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

The IAA said the cranes, which are 71 meters high each, endanger the landing planes. The cranes were set up in recent days as part of a real estate project in the city of Or Yehuda.

The project includes the construction of 400,000 square meters of 13 office towers, shops, hotel, park and an artificial lake.

“The height and location of the cranes is different from what is stated in the permit issued to the contractor by the Civil Aviation Authority. These are a construction offense and a serious safety hazard,” the IAA said. Enditem