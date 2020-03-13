Israel confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that six more Israelis were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in Israel to 76.

The ministry said the source of the infection of one of the six patients, a maintenance worker at Ben Gurion International Airport, is unknown.

This is the second patient in Israel to be infected without being abroad recently nor being in contact with another verified patient.

According to the ministry’s data, 70 are hospitalized in 16 hospitals across Israel. One of them is in serious condition.

Three patients are being treated at home, and the remaining three have recovered.