Israel coronavirus cases top 9,400, death toll at 72

JERUSALEM

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel now tops 9,400 and the death toll stands at 72, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said seven people died and 156 more tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 9,404.

It said 147 of the patients are in critical condition, while 801 have recovered so far.

Israel late Tuesday imposed a lockdown through Friday to mark the Jewish Passover holiday.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the virus’ spread, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

Since March 15, all businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those with Israeli residency.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.43 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 82,000 deaths, and nearly 302,000 recoveries.

Writing by Mahmoud Barakat