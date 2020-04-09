Israel: COVID-19 cases nearing 10,000, deaths at 79

JERUSALEM

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 9,755 and the death toll stands at 79, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said eight people died and 351 more tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

It said 171 of the nearly 10,000 patients are in critical condition, while 864 have recovered so far.

Israel is currently on a lockdown until Friday for the Jewish Passover holiday.

The government has taken several measures to stem the virus’ spread, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

All businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those with Israeli residency.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 88,500 deaths, and almost 331,000 recoveries.

* Writing by Ali Abo Rezeg