Israel declares its intention to attack Iran’s nuclear program once more.

Israel declares its intention to attack Iran’s nuclear program once again.

Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister, will travel to the United States for talks on the Iran nuclear deal.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated that a strike against Iran’s nuclear program could be an option.

“I believe we should always be prepared for the possibility of being alone at some point.”

Again, an attack (on Iran) is a possibility.

It doesn’t have to be the first,” Gantz told Israeli daily Yediot Ahronoth in an interview.

“The US as a world leader will stand behind its promise and responsibility,” the minister said.

According to the report, the Israeli government plans to buy weaponry worth 5 billion Israeli shekels (US$1.56 billion) in preparation for an attack on Iran.

It went on to say that the purchase includes interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome defense system as well as precise ammunition for Israel’s air force.

Gantz will travel to the United States next week for an official visit to discuss the Iranian nuclear program’s progress.

Following a five-month hiatus, Iran and world powers resumed talks in Vienna on Monday in a last-ditch effort to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

Ahmed Asmar of Ankara contributed to this article.