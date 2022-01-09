Israel demolishes a Palestinian home in EJerusalem, displacing a family.

Israel destroys a Palestinian home in EJerusalem, displacing a family.

Israel demolished 175 Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem last year, an area whose annexation by Israel has never been acknowledged by the international community.

JERICHO

According to the owner, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home in the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“Our house was demolished, and my family is now homeless,” the homeowner, Sultan Helisi, told Anadolu Agency.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli bulldozers demolished the house in the Wadi Hilweh neighborhood of Silwan early in the morning, while Israeli police prevented local residents and media from entering the area.

Helisi, a father of four, claims that Israeli authorities denied him a building permit for his 65-square-meter home, which he built in 2014.

The demolition elicited no response from Israeli municipal officials.

Israel demolished 175 residential homes in East Jerusalem last year, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

During the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Israel annexed East Jerusalem.

In 1980, it annexed the entire city, a move that was never recognized internationally.

International law considers the West Bank and East Jerusalem to be occupied territories, and all Jewish settlement construction there is prohibited.

*Written in Ankara by Bassel Barakat.