Israel develops satellite tech for search, rescue, signal detection

JERUSALEM, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The Israeli government company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on Monday that it has co-developed new satellite technology for search, rescue and signal detection missions.

The new technology, developed by the IAI in a research collaboration with the northern Israel Institute of Technology (Technion), includes an innovative electronic receiver and a satellite computer.

The electronic receiver picks-up, identifies, and records signals from Earth, comprising the information processing computer system that calculates the location of the transmission.

The miniature system was developed particularly for nano-satellites in order to extend the scope of the missions they can perform.

The collaboration was part of Technion’s Adelis-SAMSON project, in which three nano-satellites will be launched into space by the end of the year.

The three satellites, which will fly in an autonomous formation without human intervention, are tasked with receiving signals from Earth and detecting their precise location for search and rescue, remote sensing, and environmental monitoring missions. Enditem