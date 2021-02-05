Israel expands vaccination campaign to all people above 16

JERUSALEM, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Israel has decided to expand the COVID-19 vaccine campaign to the entire population over the age of 16, starting Thursday, the state’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The vaccination campaign in Israel began on Dec. 20, 2020, and was intended in the first phase for medical staff, people aged over 65, and chronic patients.

Since then, the vaccine eligibility age has been gradually reduced, and currently people aged 35 and over are being called to get vaccinated.

Israel has also recently begun operations to vaccinate all teachers and high school students over the age of 16.

So far, more than 3.23 million people have been vaccinated in Israel, or 34.7 percent of the country’s population. Enditem