Israel fires more artillery into Gaza Strip amid fresh gunshots

JERUSALEM, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Israeli tank fired artillery into the Gaza Strip for the second time on Wednesday after additional gunshots were fired from the Palestinian enclave, said Israeli military.

Hours after a military vehicle came under fire coming from the Hamas-ruled enclave, additional gunshots were fired at a military bulldozer, according to a statement issued by the Israeli military.

The bulldozer was on the Israeli side of a fence separating between Israel and Gaza, according to the statement. The vehicle was slightly damaged.

In response, an Israeli tank fired a second round of artillery, targeting two military posts belonging to Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian movement that runs Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Israeli tank attacked a Hamas post following the first round of gunshots.

No injuries were immediately reported on both sides. Enditem