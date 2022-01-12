Israel has detained four women for allegedly passing information to Iran.

Israel detains four women for passing information to Iran.

Women sent photos to Israeli sites, including the US Embassy, according to Shin Bet.

JERICHO

On Wednesday, Israel’s domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet, announced the arrest of four Israeli women for providing intelligence information to an Iranian agent.

Indictments were filed against the four women, according to Shin Bet, but their identities were not revealed.

According to the statement, the four women are Iranian immigrants who sent photographs to a number of locations across Israel, including the US Embassy, in response to a request from an Iranian agent.

The women were charged with making contact with a foreign agent, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

According to Haaretz, the women did not name the Iranian agent, claiming that they had no intention of endangering Israel’s security.

The report elicited no response from Iranian authorities.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.