Israel has ordered the demolition of ten Palestinian structures in the West Bank.

Ten Palestinian structures in the West Bank have been ordered demolished by Israel.

For demolition orders in Area C, Israel cites the lack of building permits.

Palestine, RAMALLAH

According to a local official, Israeli authorities have issued demolition orders for ten Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank, including a mosque.

Israeli authorities, according to Salah Fanoun, mayor of Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem, cited a lack of building permits in Area C as the reason for the demolition orders.

“On the list of structures to be demolished are four inhabited houses and a mosque,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Until a final status agreement with the Palestinians is reached, Area C is under Israeli administrative and security control.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three parts under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Between January and November 2021, Israel demolished 768 Palestinian structures in Area C and occupied East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

*Written in Ankara by Bassel Barakat.