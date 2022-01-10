Israel has stated that it will not follow the nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel has the right to respond to Iran’s nuclear activities, according to Naftali Bennett.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

Israel will not be bound by any nuclear agreement reached between world powers and Iran, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Israel is not bound by the agreements because it is not a party to them.”

Bennett told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, “Israel will maintain its unrestricted freedom to act.”

In statements cited by the Jerusalem Post newspaper, he added, “Iran is the head of an octopus that constantly threatens Israel via its proxies.”

On Saturday, Russian and Iranian officials announced that the Vienna talks to resurrect the 2015 nuclear agreement had made progress.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the Iran nuclear talks, stated that progress is “slow but steady.”

On December 27, Iran and the P4(plus)1 (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany) resumed their marathon talks in Vienna.

The talks are centered on Iran’s main demand: the lifting of sanctions imposed by the previous US administration after it unilaterally exited the landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.