Israel has turned down Ukraine’s request to purchase the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israel has rejected Ukraine’s request to purchase the Iron Dome missile defense system.

According to an Israeli author, Tel Aviv is wary of upsetting Moscow, which is at odds with Kyiv.

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

According to renowned Israeli journalist and author Nadav Eyal, Israel has reportedly refused to sell Ukraine the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Eyal claimed in a column for the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth that Israel’s refusal to supply Ukraine with the technology is motivated by a desire to avoid upsetting Russia.

“In order not to annoy the Russians, Israel refused to sell the Iron Dome missile defense system to Kyiv,” the author of Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalization stated.

Tel Aviv is wary of becoming involved in the conflict because “Russian deployment in Syria means the two countries share a border,” he explained.

Ukraine first approached the US with its request because the defense system “was developed jointly by Israel and the Pentagon,” according to Eyal.

“Kyiv began a lobbying campaign in Washington to persuade lawmakers to facilitate a deal.

Last spring, before a Russian invasion of Ukraine became a real possibility, the Ukrainians requested that the US deploy Patriot missile systems and the Iron Dome in their territory,” the journalist said.

The deal between the two allies, he added, “does not allow for the sale of the technology to third parties without mutual consent.”

However, according to Eyal, some members of Congress “have attached an amendment to the 2022 defense bill that would pressure the White House to sell or transfer air and missile defense systems to Ukraine, including the Iron Dome.”

Israel is in a “complicated situation” as a result of the circumstances.

He said Israel “could refuse the US request to supply Ukraine with the technology, or risk provoking Russia.”

Last May, the Iron Dome defense system was used by Israel to intercept short-range missiles and rockets fired from the Gaza Strip by Palestinian resistance groups.

Tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and the West have recently risen as a result of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian officials, Moscow has recently amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising concerns that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO near its borders.

* Written in Ankara by Ibrahim Mukhtar.