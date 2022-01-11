Israel is currently battling COVID-19.

Israel is fighting COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, Israel has recorded more than 10,000 infections.



The number of coronavirus infections in Israel has increased dramatically in the last 24 hours, despite the government’s refusal to impose a lockdown to stop the virus from spreading.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, 10,402 infections were confirmed in 24 hours, up from 1,806 a week ago.

Long lines of Israelis can be seen waiting to take COVID-19 tests, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Customers have been asked to show their green pass cards, which identify their holders as vaccinated or recovered, in markets, banks, restaurants, and other public places.

On Saturday, 92,000 coronavirus tests were performed, 157,000 tests on Thursday, and 135,000 tests on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged Israelis to “be patient.”

“We’re aware that testing centers have lines…

“We’re working on changing the test criteria to reduce crowding,” he said.

Israel is expected to register more than 20,000 cases per day, with 50,000 cases per day possible at the peak of the outbreak, according to Bennett.

“A huge number of confirmed [coronavirus]cases are being reported at the same time, far exceeding the system’s reasonable capacity,” he warned.

Salman Zarka, the head of the health ministry’s coronavirus taskforce, denied that Israel was considering implementing the herd immunity policy.

“Mass infection is not a policy of ours.”

In a press conference, Zarka stated that “herd immunity has no specific basis.”

“We’re dealing with a combined wave right now, with the delta variant still active, and it’s affecting a lot of hospitalized patients.”

Israel will reach its peak in COVID-19 infections in the next three weeks, according to Eran Segal, a biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Bennett urged people over 60 to get the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, confirming that the country is fighting an omicron variant outbreak.

“We’ve seen countries like the Netherlands and Germany go into full or partial closure because they didn’t have the time, and we’ve seen other countries like.

