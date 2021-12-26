Israel is preparing economic aid for Gaza, according to a report.

According to a report, Israel is planning economic aid for Gaza.

Increasing the number of work permits for Gazans is one of the measures.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

According to Israeli media on Sunday, Israel plans to take a number of steps to alleviate economic hardships in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The economic relief measures, according to Haaretz, are intended to maintain calm and prevent escalation in Gaza while not strengthening Hamas, which rules the Palestinian territory.

According to the newspaper, the new measures include increasing the number of work permits for Palestinians in Gaza and allowing the entry of goods and materials previously prohibited by the Israeli army.

Allowing older Palestinians in Gaza to visit the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem is also under consideration by Israeli authorities.

According to the newspaper, Israeli authorities are in talks with the UN to come up with a mechanism to allow dual-use items classified by Israel into Gaza.

The Israeli government did not respond to the report with a statement.

Since 2007, Gaza has been subjected to a tightened Israeli blockade, which has severely harmed the enclave’s economy.

In May, an Israeli military offensive on Gaza killed at least 260 Palestinians and injured thousands more, leaving a massive trail of destruction in the territory.

During the conflict, Palestinian rocket fire killed a total of thirteen Israelis.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.