Israel launches 322-mln-USD plan to strengthen manufacturing, hi-tech industries

JERUSALEM, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Israel has launched a plan to stimulate investments and employment in manufacturing and hi-tech sectors amid the COVID-19 crisis, Israeli Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The plan, at a cost of 1.1 billion new shekels (322 million U.S. dollars), was formulated by the finance and economy ministries, in collaboration with Israel’s Manufacturers Association.

The aim of the program is to strengthen the manufacturing and hi-tech industries amid the coronavirus crisis.

The plan includes budgets for investments stimulation, R&D and innovation, development of industrial zones and encouraging employers to train and hire workers.

Thus, special grants will be given to factories that will employ new workers.

Also, factories whose turnover has dropped by at least 25 percent amid the crisis but retained at least 75 percent of their workers, will receive grants amounting to 50 percent of their maintenance, marketing, investment and depreciation expenses.

The finance and economy ministries will also work to produce a bureaucracy-free track that will allow for rapid allocation of funds to enterprises that meet the criteria. Enditem