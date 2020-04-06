Israel launches 4-mln-USD plan for 30 urgent COVID-19 researches

JERUSALEM, April 5 (Xinhua) — Israel launches a 4 million-U.S.-dollar grant program for 30 urgent coronavirus researches, Israel’s Council for Higher Education (CHE) said Sunday.

According to CHE’s statement, the program focuses on slowing down the coronavirus pandemic and generating a better understanding of the disease.

As part of the plan, the CHE will allocate up to 2 million dollars, pending matching from philanthropic foundations, to the competitive grant program that will finance research projects within four weeks.

The projects can pertain to a wide variety of fields, including immunology, virology, pharmacology, molecular and cell biology, epidemiology, artificial intelligence, robotics, engineering and the combinations thereof.

In the program, coordinated by the Israeli Science Foundation (ISF), projects will be selected based on scientific excellence and potential for applicability in six to 12 months.

Grant winners will be required to make their research results fully and immediately available to the scientific community in Israel and abroad.