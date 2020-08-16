Israel launches fresh strike on Hamas positions in Gaza in response to rocket attacks

JERUSALEM, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — The Israeli military said on Sunday that it struck Hamas sites in Gaza and closed the fishing zone around the Palestinian enclave after rockets and firebombs were fired into Israel.

The strikes were carried out by Israeli war jets and aircraft before dawn in the southern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the targeted sites included a warehouse for rocket ammunition belonging to Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian group that runs Gaza.

The military said the attack was a response to the attacks of explosive balloons in southern Israel.

Two rockets were launched overnight by Gaza’s militants at southern Israel, both intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-rocket system, according to the army.

Also on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the closure of the fishing zone around Gaza “until further notice,” saying the measure was a response to the rocket fire.

The violence came amid weeks of tensions, which according to Palestinian and Israeli commentators was triggered by Israel’s refusal to allow the transfer of Qatari money to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israel and Hamas had fought three rounds of war with occasional bursts of violence in between. Over the past months, both sides kept an unofficial cease-fire. Enditem