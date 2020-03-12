Israel limits gatherings to 2,000 people due to COVID-19 outbreak

JERUSALEM, March 10 (Xinhua) — The Israeli Ministry of Health instructed the public on Tuesday to refrain from holding events over 2,000 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This ban will affect sports events, such as the games in the local soccer and basketball leagues, as well as the Euroleague basketball game between Israel’s champion Maccabi Tel Aviv and Spanish team Baskonia scheduled on Thursday.

The ministry also banned visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

Accordingly, meetings of nursing home residents with family members and other guests will be held only outside the facilities.

Israel’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that eight more Israelis were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 58.