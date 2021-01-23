Israel, Morocco sign aviation deal

JERUSALEM, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Israel and Morocco signed on Thursday an agreement to launch direct flights between the two countries, Israeli officials said, a month after normalizing their ties.

Under the deal, direct passenger flights would be established, according to a statement issued by the Israeli transportation ministry. Flights from Israel could land in all of Morocco’s international airports, the ministry said. No limitation has been put on the number of flights and air carriers that could operate the new route.

The deal also calls for up to 10 weekly cargo flights.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev hailed the deal as “a historic breakthrough” in Israel-Morocco ties. The deal would “boost the Israeli aviation industry which will enjoy the expected high demand for flights on this route,” she said in the statement.

The normalization agreement between the two nations, first announced in December, is the third normalization deal Israel has signed with an Arab country in 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Sudan also has agreed to normalize its relations with Israel. Enditem