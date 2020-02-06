Israel reduces allowed fishing zone off Gaza coast to 10 nautical miles

JERUSALEM/GAZA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The Israeli army decided on Wednesday to reduce the allowed fishing zone off the Gaza Strip coast from 15 to 10 nautical miles, said Israeli and Palestinian sources.

The office of the Israeli coordinator of the government’s activities in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip said in a statement that the permitted area will be reduced to 10 nautical miles, or some 18.5 kilometers.

According to the office, the decision was taken “after security consultations” following “continued rocket firing and explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.”

Palestinian sources in Gaza said that fishermen were noted by the Palestinian liaison office about the reduction of the allowed fishing zone until a further notice.

Over the past few days, unknown militants from Gaza have been firing makeshift rockets and releasing incendiary balloons into southern Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel war jets struck Islamic Hamas movement’s positions in southern Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site.

The assault came after militants in Gaza fired three rockets and several “explosive balloons” at southern Israel, causing no injuries, according to Israeli health officials.

No group assumed responsibility for the rockets but Israel said that it holds Hamas “responsible for anything emanating from the Gaza Strip” and warned that the group will “bear the consequences” if more rockets will be fired towards Israel.

Earlier this week, Israel also decided to cancel the recent relaxations of the blockade it has been imposing on the coastal enclave for 13 years.