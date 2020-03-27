Israel rejects request to delay jailing of icon Raed Salah

JERUSALEM

Israel’s Public Prosecution on Monday rejected a request to postpone the imprisonment of Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement, due to the spread of coronavirus.

The request submitted by the prominent leader’s defense team was rejected “although there is an obvious risk due to the spread of coronavirus,” lawyer Khaled Zabarqa told Anadolu Agency.

Salah is scheduled to begin a 17-month prison sentence on Wednesday over incitement charges, Zabarqa said.

“The decision of the Israeli public prosecutor is unjustified and irresponsible,” the lawyer noted, stressing that the justifications for the decision “were motivated by revenge against Salah”.

An Israeli court is set to deliver a decision regarding the request of postponement.

In August 2017, Salah was detained and faced several charges, including incitement, and spent 11 months in prison before he was released to house arrest.

In February, an Israeli court sentenced him to 28 months in prison and he is due to be jailed for the remaining 17 months.