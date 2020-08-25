Israel reports 1,217 new COVID-19 cases, 101,933 in total

JERUSALEM, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 101,933 on Saturday with 1,217 new infections, said the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose to 819 after 10 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 390 to 398, out of 824 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 78,651 with 866 new recoveries, while the number of active cases increased to 22,463.

On Friday, the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) said a group of Chinese and Israeli researchers has developed a new artificial intelligence breath analyzer test to detect COVID-19 rapidly.

The new device was developed by Technion researchers, in collaboration with University of Science and Technology of China, First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University and Anhui Chest Hospital, all three located in the east-central Chinese city of Hefei.

The device meets the need for a rapid, non-invasive, inexpensive testing method to screen COVID-19 positive people, especially pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers. Enditem