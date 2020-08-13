Israel reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 89,822 in total

JERUSALEM, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 1,671 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 89,822.

The number of death cases increased to 651, with 12 new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 369 to 371, out of 764 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 64,746, with 2,637 new recoveries, while the number of active cases dropped to 24,425.

Earlier on Thursday, Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem said that three Israeli coronavirus patients were treated with plasma-based antibodies as part of clinical trials, and the three patients showed a rapid clinical improvement and have already been discharged home.

The trials are part of a clinical study, jointly conducted by the hospital and the Israeli biopharmaceutical company Kamada that develops and produces plasma-based products. Enditem