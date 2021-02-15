Israel reports 1,967 new COVID-19 cases, 723,726 in total

JERUSALEM, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 1,967 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 723,726.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,378 after 38 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 992 to 1,008, out of 1,613 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 662,628, with 7,165 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 55,720.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.87 million, or 41.6 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The ministry said Israel’s COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, has dropped to 0.85, after rising to one on Feb. 5.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number below one means the spread of the pandemic has been curbed. Enditem