Israel reports 3,380 new COVID-19 cases, 741,589 in total

JERUSALEM, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 3,380 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 741,589.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,501 after 31 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 948 to 903, out of 1,405 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 687,816, with 7,006 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 48,272.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.19 million, or 45 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel’s Law Enforcement and Collection System Authority said that the total amount of coronavirus fine tickets issued in Israel since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020 has reached about 351 million new shekels (107 million U.S. dollars).

The total amount of unpaid COVID-19 fine tickets amounted to about 323 million new shekels, including interests for non-payment on time. Enditem