Israel reports 3,817 new COVID-19 cases, 792,686 in total

JERUSALEM, March 4 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 3,817 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total tally in the country to 792,686.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,821 after 19 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 717 to 699, out of 1,137 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 745,731, with 4,997 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 41,134.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel have surpassed 4.88 million, or 52.5 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the number of active COVID-19 patients among its soldiers dropped to 453, the lowest figure in the Israeli army since Dec. 23, 2020. Enditem