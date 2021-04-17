Israel reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 836,740 in total

JERUSALEM, April 16 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total number in the country to 836,740.

The death toll from the virus rose by one to 6,315, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 209 to 201, out of 354 hospitalized patients.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious condition in Israel since July 14, 2020 when it stood at 190.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 827,745 after 344 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 2,680, the lowest since June 8, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 5.34 million, or 57.2 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country’s COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, increased from 0.71 to 0.72.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. Enditem