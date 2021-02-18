Israel reports 4,206 new COVID-19 cases, 738,209 in total

JERUSALEM, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 4,206 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 738,209.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,470 after 35 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 963 to 948, out of 1,486 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 680,810, with 7,289 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 51,929.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.11 million, or 44.2 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Starting Friday, the restriction on gatherings in open spaces will be eased to 20 people at most, according to a decision by the Israeli government.

Also, 10 people will be allowed to gather indoors instead of five people.

This is part of the gradual exit from the third full COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the country on Dec. 27, 2020. Enditem